Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $2.39 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.89 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.