Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 61,456 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,456 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 339.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 342,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

