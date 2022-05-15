Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 61,456 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,456 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 339.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 342,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLNT opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
