Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.54 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $283.52 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

