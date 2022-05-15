Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

EWT stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

