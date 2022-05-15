Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,371 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

