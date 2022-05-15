Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 564,228 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

