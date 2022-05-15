Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 73,540 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 957,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

