PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMX. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,715. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.