Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,389 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $76,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.