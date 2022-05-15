Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 74,549 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,549 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $69,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

