Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 156,537 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,537 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.23% of Aflac worth $89,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

