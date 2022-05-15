Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.37% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $94,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.