Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.54% of Teladoc Health worth $80,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

TDOC stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

