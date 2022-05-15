Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 76,276 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $73,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

C opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

