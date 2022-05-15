Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 1,293 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $85,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $438.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.92. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

