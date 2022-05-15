Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,090,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.