Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

