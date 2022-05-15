Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.15. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 115,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17.

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

