Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

