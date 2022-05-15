Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,872 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of Penn National Gaming worth $72,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

