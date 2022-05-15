Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $252,551.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.53 or 1.91380208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

