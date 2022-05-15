Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.