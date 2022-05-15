Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-0.63 EPS.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.