Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
