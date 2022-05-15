Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

