Patrick H. Kinzler Purchases 2,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,376 shares in the company, valued at $245,610.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

