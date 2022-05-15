Patrick G. Hagan Acquires 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $11,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $106,651.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

