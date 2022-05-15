Patrick G. Hagan Acquires 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $11,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $106,651.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $26.13.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.