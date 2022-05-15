Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 80,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,485. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.