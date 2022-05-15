Particl (PART) Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $1,434.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,356 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

