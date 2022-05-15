Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 93.6% in April

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 608.0 days.

PRRWF traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

