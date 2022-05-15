Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 470,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.5 days.

PARXF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.