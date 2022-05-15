Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 677.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

