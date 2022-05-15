Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

