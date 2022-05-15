Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

