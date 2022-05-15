Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $46.17 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

