Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

