Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $502.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $468.86 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

