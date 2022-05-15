Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

