Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,410 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.31. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

