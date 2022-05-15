Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

