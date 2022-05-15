Parachute Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Parachute has a market cap of $310,447.94 and approximately $113,257.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

