Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $408.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.07. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

