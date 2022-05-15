Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,356 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 780,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 577,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

