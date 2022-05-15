Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,711 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,711 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

