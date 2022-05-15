Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 545.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BXC stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $863.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

