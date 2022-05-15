Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Materion worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

