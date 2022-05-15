Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

