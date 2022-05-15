Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,471,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,830,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

