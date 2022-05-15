Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.