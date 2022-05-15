Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 81,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AFG opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

