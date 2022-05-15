Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,754,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

